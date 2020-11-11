3 men in custody after multi-vehicle crash in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. – Three men are in custody after a multi-vehicle crash in Romulus.

Michigan State Police were called to the area of I-275 and Eureka Road on the report of a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash.

Police said a black Chrysler 300 crashed in the middle of Eureka Road, over I-275. The suspected driver was walking east on Eureka over I-275.

A trooper at the scene approached the car, opened the rear passenger door and found a man with a loaded .233 pistol. The trooper took him into custody and requested additional units.

Romulus police officers and additional MSP troopers arrived on the scene. A Romulus officer removed the front-seat passenger and located a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband.

All three men were taken into custody.

READ: More local crime coverage