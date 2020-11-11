Family mourns construction worker hit, killed by driver in Ypsilanti Township

LANSING, Mich. – The family of a Lansing man who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Ypsilanti Township gathered on Tuesday to honor him.

Twenty-three-year-old Davyon Rose was one of two construction workers killed on Saturday on Interstate 94. The family said Rose served four years in the Army before returning home last December. The other man killed, Nicholas Andres Sada, was Rose’s longtime friend.

Rose’s Aunt said she saw him hours before he died.

“He told me, ‘I love you and I’ll see you when I get back,' and now I’ll never see him again,” said Heather Rose.

Rose’s sister, Kasani Stitt, said, “We looked up to him. He was our hero, role model. Even though he is not here, he will forever be with us.”

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Ryann Musselman, of Belleville. Musselman is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

