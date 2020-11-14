34ºF

Hazel Park man charged with attempted sexual assault of 17-year-old girl

Suspect faces 10 years in prison if convicted

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A Hazel Park man accused of attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl faced a judge Friday.

Police said 29-year-old Darryl Tellis approached the teen Monday night as she was walking near Hazel Park High School and tried to assault her.

Police said the teen was armed with a taser and struck him with it twice. Tellis ran away when she started screaming.

The judge set Tellis' bond at $450,000. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

