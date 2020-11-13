Hazel Park man accused of attempting to sexually assault 17-year-old girl, police say

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A 29-year-old Hazel Park man is accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl and trying to force her to have sex with him.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Monday near Hazel Park High School. Police said the man approached the teen as she was walking and guided her to the baseball field of the high school where he tried to sexually assault her.

Police said the teen pulled out a stun gun and struck the man twice. The man ran away when she started screaming.

The man was later arrested at a nearby gas station. He is expected to be charged as early as Friday.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

More: Metro Detroit crime news