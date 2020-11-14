Mother calls son’s recovery a ‘miracle’ after 17-year-old shot in the head in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 17-year old who was shot in the head in Roseville back in September is recovering.

Dravin Owens is a man of few words, but his mother Anita Bobbitt said his actions and his will power speak volumes.

“He’s doing really good. He’s doing really good, considering. He’s a blessing and a miracle,” Bobbitt said.

Owens was shot in the head inside a home on Ivanhoe Street. Nineteen-year old Donovan Anthony Harbus with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a five-year felony, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury after he accidentally shot Owens during a small gathering.

“I was in shock. I didn’t believe it. Not my son. My faith is so strong. I believe that he’ll be here with us,” Bobbitt said.

Owens is in Grand Rapids recovering with his mom by his side.

“He starts off his morning around 8:30 a.m. He’ll start with occupational therapy. Pretty much to help him regain independence, basic daily life skills -- getting dressed, brushing teeth," Bobbitt said. “I know we have a long road ahead of us and there will be a lot of outpatient therapy but I’m ready. He’s ready. He has a positive attitude.”

Bobbitt said she’s not angry at the person who shot her son. She said he’s young and made a mistake.

The doctors said Owens will leave Grand Rapids in January.

If you want to help with hospital costs, you can donate to the family via Cash App at $AnitaBobbitt

