ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 16, 2020

What to know today 🌅

‘3-week pause’: Michigan announces stricter COVID rules: What to know

Michigan officials have announced stricter COVID-19 regulations involving restaurants, bars, high schools, colleges, in-person working and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the restrictions Sunday evening, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press briefing to make the announcement. The governor said Thursday that she was considering further action to stop the spread of the virus.

As of now, the restrictions are in place for three weeks -- from Wednesday (Nov. 18) through Dec. 8.

Trending 📈

2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests

For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.

“That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives,” Hoge told The Associated Press.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 251,813 as of Saturday, including 7,994 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 7,072 new cases and 65 additional deaths. The deaths announced today include 36 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, Michigan reported 244,741 total cases and 7,929 deaths. The state shattered its previous high for single-day totals of COVID-19 cases Friday, reporting a record breaking 8,516 new cases.

Additionally, the state reported a total of 138,862 COVID-19 recoveries Saturday

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 12% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,488 on Thursday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 45, the highest since early June. The state’s fatality rate is 3.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 99,600 on Thursday, its highest mark on record.

The next COVID data update from the state is expected Monday afternoon. The state does not report such data on Sundays, instead reporting both Sunday and Monday data in a combined release on Monday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: