Community gathers in Taylor to honor teacher’s legacy

TAYLOR, Mich. – There were a lot of tears as a community came together Tuesday around the Kinyon Elementary School Butterfly Garden to honor educator Becky Worth, who died unexpectedly last week.

Teachers and friends said they feel sad for the students who never got to meet Worth in person because of the pandemic.

“We had to tell the kids last week. We had to tell them virtually with their parents and that was one of the toughest days of my life besides losing her. I told those kids and it wasn’t just to comfort them, it was honest truth that she loved. She adored them,” said Amy Gamble.

READ: Video captures good Samaritans helping family in vehicle crash on Detroit’s east side

READ: Detroit family pleads for clues in murder of beloved father

READ: Trooper, good Samaritan rescue father and son from crash in Plymouth Township

Worth died unexpectedly last Monday. When she did not show up for work Tuesday, concerned friends called her family. They discovered the 47-year-old inside her home.

A week later, a grieving community in Taylor came together to honor her memory.

Worth’s fourth graders said they’ll miss her British accent and sense of humor. Worth was an educator for nearly 25 years.

“There is definitely a void in my heart for my friend, for my colleagues, for these kids, for our family here at Kinyon,” Gamble said.

Police do not expect foul play. They are waiting for autopsy results.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.