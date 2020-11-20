61ºF

Local News

19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in shooting that killed 7-year-old Detroit girl

Reginae Williams shot inside Detroit home on Oct. 28

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Crime, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Reginae Williams, Homicide, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Bedford Street, Local, News, Local News, Christion Mitchell-Childress, Detroit Crime News, Emmett Williams Jr, Felony, Felony Charges

DETROIT – We’re getting our first look at the man charged with murder in the death of a 7-year-old on Detroit’s east side.

19-year-old Emmet Williams Jr. faces one count of first-degree murder for firing shots into a home on Bedford Street, killing Reginae Williams.

Williams faced a judge Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death, discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of felony firearm.

All of this is from the shooting on Oct. 28, where 7-year old Reginae Williams was shot in the head while inside the home. She died two days later.

The other suspect connected to Reginae’s death is 22-year-old Christion Mitchell-Childress. Police said Emmett and Christion allegedly drove by the home and fired those deadly shots.

Police are still looking for 22-year old Christion Mitchell-Childress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: