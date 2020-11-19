ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

‘Hood Closed to Gentrifiers’ street sign gains popularity in Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT – A street sign that popped up in Detroit is gaining a lot of attention.
The sign read, “Hood Closed to Gentrifiers” -- addressing a big concern among inner-city neighborhoods across the country.
The man who created the sign is known as Bryce Detroit. He said police took the sign down. For him though, it’s more than just a sign, he says it’s a campaign -- and he’s about to take things up a notch.
FDA authorizes rapid at-home COVID-19 test
When it comes to COVID testing, we’ve been hearing about growing lines and delayed results. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new emergency use authorization for an at-home test. The new test by California-based Lucira is a nasal swab test that can provide a result within 30 minutes and is for use by anyone ages 14 and older if their healthcare provider thinks they may have COVID-19.
New warrants issued for Wisconsin man charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Officials say the Michigan men who allegedly plotted and trained to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and put her on “trial” in Wisconsin apparently had some out-of-state help. An alleged co-conspirator of the foiled domestic terror plot appeared in a Wisconsin court on Wednesday. He is accused of providing material support to the “Wolverine Watchmen” in their effort to allegedly attempt to kidnap the Michigan governor.
Michigan to certify presidential election results following Wayne County’s certification
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously voted to certify the November election results Tuesday and asked the Michigan Secretary of State to conduct an audit of any Wayne County precincts with unexplained mismatching vote totals. The two Republican canvassing board members first balked at certifying the election in a 2-2 vote, but a short time later, they certified after getting a commitment to audit the election results. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has until Nov. 23 to certify the election. If they don’t, it will go to court.
