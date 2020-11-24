MSP urges residents not to text and drive after multiple-car collision

NILES, Mich. – The Michigan State Police department is reminding residents to not text and drive after a distracted driver was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision Monday.

The crash was captured by a MSP trooper’s dashcam near Niles, on Michigan’s southwest side. Police said everyone survived with minor injuries.

Video of the collision can be seen below.

According to the National Highway Trafic Safety Administration, distracted driving killed nearly 3,000 people in 2018 -- 1,730 drivers, 605 passengers, 400 pedestrians and 77 bicyclists -- and injured about 400,000 people.

Michigan law prohibits texting while driving. For a first offense, motorists are fined $100. Subsequent offenses cost $200.

RELATED: Distracted driving in Michigan: What’s included, potential fines and penalties

Michigan State Police includes the following as activities that could distract a driver:

Using a cell phone and/or texting

Eating and drinking

Talking to passengers

Grooming

Reading, including maps

Using a PDA or navigation system

Watching a video

Changing the radio station, CD, or MP3 player.

Loud music

Distracted (texting) while driving is risky. This recent video is an illustration of its dangers. Thankfully everyone survived this crash, which was witnessed by Niles Post Sgt. Thompson, w/minor injuries. Click below link to learn more.https://t.co/nZ4evR3dOU pic.twitter.com/LOiMET1Iyo — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) November 23, 2020

A Plymouth high school student is getting national attention for a project spotlighting the dangers of distracted driving.

The project earned second place in a major national competition.

With the support of Students Against Destructive Decisions and Lear Corporation, students across the nation were invited to create videos and memes to drive the message home.

READ MORE