Nightside Report Nov. 23, 2020: State board of canvassers votes to certify election; Inflatable at restaurant causes controversy

Christmas inflatable ‘Gretch the Grinch’ at Trenton restaurant causes controversy
DETROIT – There is a lot of controversy surrounding a huge Christmas inflatable named “Gretch the Grinch” at a Trenton restaurant.
The owner of the restaurant says he felt it was one of the only ways to get a message across.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 314,216; Death toll now at 8,543
Metro Detroit weather: Wetter, windier and warmer as Thanksgiving approaches
Thanksgiving week starts out pretty typical, but it will get a lot wetter, windier and warmer as we head toward Turkey Day.
With a few days left before the annual America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Skillman Foundation and Parade Company unveiled the winner of the foundation's float design contest.
Nearly 200 bars and restaurants in the city of Detroit applied for outdoor seating so they can earn some kind of revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
New information has emerged in a horrifying chain of events that played out Sunday on the Lodge Freeway.
For the past 73 years, Clara Williams has lived on Fourth Street in Romulus. On Monday, at the age of 99, Williams got an honor few will ever receive.
Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify November election results
After a long afternoon of public comment and deliberation the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the November election results. The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote with one abstention.
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail
The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The treatment attracted a lot of attention after President Donald Trump received it. United States Department of Housing and Urban Development director Dr. Ben Carson said it was also critical in his recovery.
General Motors to recall nearly 7 million pickup trucks, SUVs to replace potentially dangerous Takata inflators
General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S. GM said it will not fight the decision, but believes the vehicles are safe. It will cost GM an estimated $1.2 billion in repairs.
