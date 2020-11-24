Nightside Report Nov. 23, 2020: State board of canvassers votes to certify election; Inflatable at restaurant causes controversy

DETROIT – There is a lot of controversy surrounding a huge Christmas inflatable named “Gretch the Grinch” at a Trenton restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant says he felt it was one of the only ways to get a message across.

Metro Detroit weather: Wetter, windier and warmer as Thanksgiving approaches

Thanksgiving week starts out pretty typical, but it will get a lot wetter, windier and warmer as we head toward Turkey Day.

After a long afternoon of public comment and deliberation the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the November election results. The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote with one abstention.

The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The treatment attracted a lot of attention after President Donald Trump received it. United States Department of Housing and Urban Development director Dr. Ben Carson said it was also critical in his recovery.

General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S. GM said it will not fight the decision, but believes the vehicles are safe. It will cost GM an estimated $1.2 billion in repairs.

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 --