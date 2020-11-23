Nightside Report Nov. 22, 2020: Michigan lawmaker warns of potential ‘constitutional crisis,’ dozens of guns stolen from Alpena store

Michigan Republican warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ ahead of meeting to certify election results
DETROIT – In an interview with Fox News Sunday morning, Republican and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield talked about the possibility of a “constitutional crisis” ahead of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers scheduled Monday meeting to certify election results.
“If there were to be a 2-2 split on the State Board of Canvassers, it would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine what their response would be, what their order would be,” said Chatfield on Fox News. “If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan. It’s never occurred before.”
