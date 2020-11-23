34ºF

Nightside Report Nov. 22, 2020: Michigan lawmaker warns of potential ‘constitutional crisis,’ dozens of guns stolen from Alpena store

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Election inspectors are reflected in a window at right as they begin processing ballots while a voter outside arrives to drop off a ballot at an official drop-off box on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Mich., in Macomb County, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Michigan Republican warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ ahead of meeting to certify election results

DETROIT – In an interview with Fox News Sunday morning, Republican and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield talked about the possibility of a “constitutional crisis” ahead of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers scheduled Monday meeting to certify election results.

“If there were to be a 2-2 split on the State Board of Canvassers, it would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine what their response would be, what their order would be,” said Chatfield on Fox News. “If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan. It’s never occurred before.”

Read in depth here.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 302,705; Death toll now at 8,478

Metro Detroit weather: Winter Weather Advisory canceled as snow showers leave

Sunday night will be cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s. Re-freezing and icy roads are possible overnight even though no additional rain or snow will fall. Drivers must remain alert tonight and early Monday morning.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • 49 guns were stolen from a Michigan gun store; a $5,000 reward is being offered for information. Click here to read more.
  • A young girl who was held at gunpoint by Grand Rapids police in 2017 has died from COVID-19. Click here to read more.
  • A local lifelong advocate for people with disabilities has been hand-selected to serve on the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council. Click here to read more.
  • President-elect Biden’s first Cabinet picks are expected to be announced Tuesday. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 --

