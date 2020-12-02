Morning Briefing Dec. 2, 2020: Michigan Legislature to hear from Rudy Giuliani, UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, tracking snow totals

What to know today 🌅

Michigan legislature to hear from Rudy Giuliani today

The Michigan House Oversight Committee will be hearing from Rudy Giuliani Wednesday evening on allegations of election fraud in Michigan.

Giuliani has made a series of allegations about the 2020 election that have not been backed by evidence or data. Additionally, President Donald Trump’s campaign’s lawsuits in the state have not been successful.

The legislature has two committees listening to claims about election irregularities. The Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing Tuesday that went on for hours where those who identified as GOP poll watchers made claims about the vote counting process at the TCF Center -- claims which have either appeared in lawsuits that have already been dismissed or similar to claims that have been debunked.

The Michigan House committee will hold a similar hearing Wednesday.

Trending 📈

💉 UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

British officials authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Wednesday, greenlighting the world’s first shot against the virus that’s backed by rigorous science and taking a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

The go-ahead for the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech comes as the virus surges again in the United States and Europe, putting pressure on hospitals and morgues in some places and forcing new rounds of restrictions that have devastated economies.

🌨️ SE Michigan snowfall totals

Tuesday’s storm played out pretty much as expected in southeastern Michigan.

Here are the snow totals we’ve received:

Wyandotte: 4.3 inches

Romulus: 3.9 inches

Southgate: 3.5 inches

Yale: 3.3 inches

White Lake: 3.1 inches

Richmond: 3.1 inches

Eastpointe: 3.0 inches

Garden City: 3.0 inches

Livonia: 3.0 inches

Ann Arbor: 2.8 inches

Peck: 2.8 inches

🌎 2020 on track to be one of three warmest years on record

From Meteorologist Paul Gross:

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a specialized agency within the United Nations, just released an update about where 2020 will fall in the climate record books, and it’s the same old story: every year, without exception now, just adds to the overwhelming balance of internationally agreed upon scientific evidence about our planet’s unprecedented warming.

My colleague at the WMO, Clare Nullis, graciously sent me this information in advance so we could have it ready to post on ClickOnDetroit.com the moment it was released to the world. Rather than edit the WMO report, I am going to let you see it unedited for yourself.

Geneva, 2 December 2020 (WMO) - Climate change continued its relentless march in 2020, which is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record. 2011-2020 will be the warmest decade on record, with the warmest six years all being since 2015, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 366,242 as of Tuesday, including 9,324 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 5,793 new cases and 190 additional deaths, including 30 from Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 360,449 total cases and 9,134 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,605 on Monday, slightly lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 78, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 186,100 on Monday, its highest mark on record. More than 165,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Today will feature lots of sunshine, but it’ll still be breezy with a northwest to west wind at 10 to 15 mph. Highs rebounding into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), although the breeze will obviously make it feel cooler.