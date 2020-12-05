List of popular holiday light displays to visit in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – These glimmering Metro Detroit holiday light displays are guaranteed to spark up your holiday season!

Families across the region visit the popular light shows annually as part of tradition.

The Westland based light display includes a magical 4.5 mile drive and is an annual tradition for families across Metro Detroit.

There are new displays this year along with 45 other animated themed displays.

The Wayne County Lightfest is open now until Thursday, December 31. It will be closed Christmas Day, December 25.

The Magic Lights in Clarkson will run from November 13 to January 2, 2021. Magic of Lights is being enjoyed by many people this holiday season. Organizers are encouraging people to come in on the weekdays instead of weekends to avoid long lines.

You can visit the show Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is also open Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Meadow Brook Hall’s Winter Wonder Lights located in Rochester will be open from December 11-30. Tickets can still be purchased in advance.

It is being hailed as Michigan’s most dazzling new outdoor event and holiday light show.

The Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak will be open from November 20 to January 3.

You can light up your night by attending with family and friends!

The Detroit Zoo will be aglow for 32 magical nights with more than five million LED lights illuminating trees, buildings and over 280 sculptures throughout the front half of the Zoo.

Tickets are are sale now!

You are invited to brighten your holidays in Downtown Rochester with The Big, Bright Light Show! The buildings in Downtown Rochester will be covered with more than 1 million points of glimmering holiday light.

The display will be lit every evening from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 3, 2021. Most stores are open Monday through Saturday until 9 p.m.

The light show event in Lake Orion runs now through January 1, 2021. It is a holiday light display in Lake Orion that started in 2015.

Families can take part in Davison’s Trail of Lights show from December 11-13 and December 18th and 19th. It features Horse Drawn Wagon Rides!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year Santa will not be available for photos.