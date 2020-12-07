Michigan State Police investigating double-shooting at Inkster motel

INKSTER, Mich. – Michigan State Police detectives responded to the Paradise Inn on Michigan Avenue in Inkster late Saturday, early Sunday morning for a nonfatal shooting.

According to authorities, when troopers arrived, they could hear the victims yelling for help. Emergency medical personnel transported a man and a woman to a local hospital, where they are in serious condition.

Troopers located who they believe is responsible and he was taken into custody without incident Sunday.

Police believe it could have been an armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

More: Metro Detroit crime news