42ºF

Local News

Police: Man recorded women in Eastpointe bathroom weeks after same offense made in Roseville

Michael Robert Capizzo was taken into custody without incident

Tags: Michael Robert Capizzo, Eastpointe, Roseville, Waller County, Metro Detroit Crime, Peeping Tom, Sex Offender, Crime, Macomb County Crime, Eastpointe Police Department, Michael Capizzo, 10 Mile Road, Gratiot Avenue
Michael Robert Capizzo
Michael Robert Capizzo (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Michael Robert Capizzo was taken into police custody Monday on suspicion of using his phone to record video of women in an Eastpointe Big Lots restroom.

According to authorities, Capizzo, a 22-year-old registered sex offender, went into the women’s bathroom at the Big Lots located on 10 Mile Road, just west of Gratiot Avenue Monday, where he placed his cellphone under a bathroom stall wall to record an occupant inside.

Police said he fled the scene, but officers were able to identify and arrest Capizzo without incident.

Capizzo has been charged with using computers to commit a crime and capturing/distributing images of unclothed person.

Police said Capizzo was arrested in Roseville for the same offense in November.

More: Metro Detroit crime news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.