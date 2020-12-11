Nightside Report Dec. 10, 2020: Mother of D’Wan Sims dies without answers in son’s 1994 disappearance

DETROIT – Local 4 has been following the disappearance of D’Wan Sims for nearly 26 years.

After years of tips, clues and dead ends, his mother, Dwanna Wiggins moved to North Carolina, where she passed away Monday. Police claim she died from a heart attack.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow are both in the forecast

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue through half of the weekend, but that begins a noticeable transition that will take us through the end of next week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday afternoon. Whitmer was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that the state is working on a distribution plan that will take effect the minute the vaccines arrive. She didn’t set definitive plans because everything is still in flux. Whitmer said she believes Michigan will start seeing doses within a few days and wants everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

New unemployment claims have been increasing as states start to put new restrictions in place to deal with a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. There were 853,000 people who applied for benefits last week, that’s the most since September. In Michigan, another 20,000 people applied for benefits.

