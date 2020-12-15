8-year-old boy shot after weapon discharged inside Canton Township home

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon after a weapon was discharged inside a Canton Township home on Old Michigan Avenue.

Police and fire units arrived at the home after a call was made to 911 dispatch. The boy was taken to a hospital.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of the incident, police say.

“At this time there is no danger to the public, and we ask that you respect the privacy of the family,” said Chad Baugh of the Canton Police Department. “We will update this press release following the completion of our preliminary investigation. We ask our community to keep this family in your thoughts.”

Police did not provide information on the condition of the child Tuesday, but are expected to provide an update about the shooting soon.

