8-year-old shot inside Canton Township home

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said an 8-year-old was shot after a weapon discharged inside a Canton Township home.

A 911 call came in at about 4 p.m. from a home in the Glen Ridge Manufactured Home Community.

A person connected to park management believes the boy’s father was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off. However, police have not confirmed that information.

“I feel so bad and I just pray for the family,” said Vickie Lee, who lives a few houses away. “It’s really shocking.”

Police are not identifying the family but Lee said the boys she knows on the block are good kids.

“They would be playing around in the street. They would say ‘Hi.’ They’re good little boys,” she said.

