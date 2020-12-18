Rochester Hills restaurants turn to outdoor dining this holiday season

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – In midst of Michigan’s current COVID-19 restrictions, many Metro Detroit businesses are utilizing outdoor dining this holiday season.
While there is a Christmas atmosphere at the Village of Rochester Hills, things are different such as visiting Santa Claus by appointment at a 6-foot distance.
Meanwhile, outdoor dining popped up this week at many of the restaurants at the Village.
Kruse & Muer has been getting by with carryouts. This week, it added a couple of tents to accommodate bigger crowds.
“We’ve got all of the Christmas lights up. While it may be a different feel, people are still excited that it’s the holidays,” said Zach Carlson with Kruse & Muer.
“It’s nice to get out on a night like this where the snow is coming down and you get to see Santa and all of the lights, and walk around,” said Bill Milatz of Sterling Heights.