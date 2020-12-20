Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Clinton Township

A man was critically injured when in a collision in Clinton Township, Dec. 19, 2020.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck as he was crossing the street near the intersection of Cottrell and Harper avenues, just east of I-94, Saturday.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. when the pickup truck turned from northbound Harper Avenue onto eastbound Cottrell Avenue, where the man was walking in the crosswalk. Police said the man struck his head and suffered a head injury.

Police said the driver, a 53-year-old man from Clinton Township, immediately stopped and rendered aid.

The investigation is ongoing.

More traffic news