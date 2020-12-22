Detroit police give holiday gifts to inner-city children

DETROIT – Don’t be surprised if you see long lines forming around different Detroit Police Department precincts.
Detroit police, the DPD Foundation, and the Art Van Foundation teamed up to give toys away to inner-city children who are in need.
Children of all ages braved the wind chill on Tuesday, hoping to get something off their Christmas wish list. There was a garage full of options.
The options were more than just toys -- officers also offered warmth and support.
Watch the video above for the full report.
