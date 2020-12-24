Detroit police believe off-duty officer was targeted in shooting on I-75

DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit police officer was injured during a shootout with a pickup truck driver who reportedly rammed into her vehicle on I-75.

It happened Thursday morning in the southbound lanes, near Springwells Street.

Police said the officer and the suspected gunman knew each other.

According to authorities, the off-duty officer was driving on the interstate at about 3 a.m. when a 34-year-old man in a black F-150 repeatedly started to rear end her car.

The officer’s vehicle was eventually pinned against the construction barrier wall by the truck. Police said the suspect then go out of the F-150 and the two started exchanging gunfire. Both the officer and the suspected gunman were shot.

The officer was grazed by a bullet and was able to was able to find help on foot near Olivet Street. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspected gunman was taken into police custody and transported to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

