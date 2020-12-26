Detroit police investigate carjacking on Ardmore Street

DETROIT – Police are investigating a carjacking Friday morning on Ardmore Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, Detroit police said that at about 1 a.m., a 30-year-old man reported pulling up to his home in the 19000 block of Ardmore when three unknown men approached him.

Police said the armed men ordered the victim to get out of the rental vehicle and went through his pockets. The suspects then got into the 2020 black Chevy Malibu and drove off, heading west on St. Martins.

Police said the vehicle as well as two cellphones, a computer and a wallet containing miscellaneous cards were reported stolen.

The suspects are described as Black men in their mid-20s, wearing black face masks, black hoodies and blue jeans.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

