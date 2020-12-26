Morning Briefing Dec. 26, 2020: 2 boys killed in Detroit house fire, explosion in Nashville may have been intentional, government shutdown looms

It only took first responders six minutes from the time the fire broke out to make it to the home on Detroit’s east side engulfed in flames. With most of the responders being parents, they placed themselves into the shoes of the mother who lost the two boys, Dylan and Demarion, ages of 6 and 7.

A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city’s airport.

President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and COVID relief hangs in the balance.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 469,928 as of Wednesday, including 11,775 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes 3,443 new cases and 70 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 466,485 confirmed cases and 11,705 deaths.

The state did not provide updated COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day, according to its website. The last update was Wednesday, Dec. 23 and the next update is expected Saturday, Dec. 26.

Michigan’s 7-day average for new COVID cases declined to 3,311 as of Wednesday. The state had a total of about 173,400 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Hospitalizations started to decline in December. As of Wednesday there were 3,086 COVID patients at Michigan hospitals, of which 738 were in critical care.

Here’s a look at more of the data: