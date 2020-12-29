Detroit police: 30-year-old driver injured in crash, hit by stolen vehicle

DETROIT – Police said a driver was injured after a vehicle that was reported stolen collided with him at the intersection of St. Marys Street and Pembroke Avenue.

Detroit police said that at about 3:35 p.m. on Monday, the 30-year-old driver, who was in a white 2015 Dodge Journey, was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said that after the crash, the occupants in the stolen black 2018 Dodge Charger fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800- Speak Up.