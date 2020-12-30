29ºF

2 women injured in shooting on Greenfield Road, police say

A third vehicle and two homes were also struck

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

DETROITDetroit police are investigating a shooting Monday evening in the 18000 block of Greenfield Road that resulted in two women, ages 24 and 30, being injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver and the 24-year-old female passenger were traveling south on Greenfield in a Ford Fusion when they noticed a red Chevy Equinox occupied by two known men following them.

Police said as the driver pulled into a driveway of an unknown residence, multiple shots were fired from the Equinox toward the Fusion, striking the 24-year-old woman.

A 30-year-old woman, who was driving south on Greenfield, was also struck. Additionally, a third vehicle as well as two occupied homes were struck but no injuries were reported.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was listed in serious condition, and the 30-year-old woman was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the suspects then fled south on Greenfield. Both suspects are described as Black men, ages 24 and 29. The 24-year-old suspect is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with a short afro and dark-colored eyes. The 29-year-old suspect is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, medium complexion and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 800-Speak Up.

