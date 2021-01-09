Nightside Report Jan. 8, 2021: What customers need to know about Loves Furniture’s bankruptcy filing, Family in shock after woman killed in triple shooting on Detroit’s west side

What customers need to know about Loves Furniture’s bankruptcy filing

DETROIT – Customers of Loves Furniture, the company that took over many closed Art Van Furniture locations, are concerned after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The furniture retailer seemed like a hero in 2020 when it moved in when Art Van had financial problems, but now it has financial issues of its own and closed a number of Michigan locations that had opened months ago.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine expected for weekend

Sunshine will be back this weekend for its best performance yet. And as our dry stretch continues, the next rain and snow chances are coming into focus.

FBI, Michigan federal prosecutor seek tips in deadly siege on US Capitol Building

Multiple Michigan residents have been taken into custody after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building with more arrests likely to come. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said if they crossed state lines with intent to riot, they will be charged.

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michigan public schools to reopen for in-person learning by March 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “strongly encouraged” Michigan public schools to reopen for in-person learning by the beginning of March. Public schools in Michigan were shut down during the fall due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Their buildings have been closed for about two months -- since the state reported thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in November.

Pregnant women urged to discuss vaccine risks, benefits with doctor

One of the groups carefully weighing the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines is pregnant women. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are not excluded from receiving the vaccine, but health experts are urging those women to speak with their doctors beforehand.

