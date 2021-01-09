Royal Oak man charged with felonious assault after pointing rifle at police officer

James Moss, 34, of Royal Oak was charged with felonious assault against a police officer on Jan. 1, 2021. Photo provided by the Royal Oak Police Department.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 34-year-old man has been charged for felonious assault after pointing a rifle at a police officer, police say.

According to authorities, at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, Royal Oak police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Mayfield Drive to help a woman retrieve property from a residence, occupied by 34-year-old James Moss. In an attempt to speak to the man, an officer approached Moss’ front porch and rang the doorbell. Moss reportedly appeared behind the door pointing a rifle at the officer while demanding to know why they were at his home. He also asked the officer if they had a search warrant, police say.

The officer then reportedly retreated from Moss’ home and a perimeter was set up around the home. Police say Moss was ordered to exit the house -- which he did, unarmed, after 15 minutes, surrendering himself to police.

On Jan. 1, Moss was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held on a $150,000 bond in Oakland County and is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 8.

More: Local news