VIDEO: Police seek suspected carjacker on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspected carjacker after an armed robbery on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, just before 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2, a 60-year-old man had dropped his friends off to go to the store near Harper Avenue and Cadieux Road. Police said that as he waited, a man approached on foot, entered the victim’s Nissan Altima, produced a weapon and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle eastbound on Harper Avenue.

Video of the suspected carjacker can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

