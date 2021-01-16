Person of interest arrested in Adrian double homicide

DETROIT – The bodies of two men were discovered at 10:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 900 block of Frank Street in Adrian after police went there to complete a welfare check.

A person of interest in the double homicide has been arrested.

According to police, the person of interest fled the scene in a vehicle that later crashed. Police say the person of interest then ran away from the crash scene on foot and was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Officials did not release more details on the deaths Saturday but plan on sharing additional information soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adrian police at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.