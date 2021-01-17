Victims in 2 Detroit carjackings robbed at gunpoint

Detroit police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic violence call, DPD said. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate carjackings that happened one day apart in Detroit.

The first carjacking took place on Friday at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Gratiot and Saratoga.

Police say the 56-year-old male victim dropped off a friend in the area when two men approached his red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country on foot.

The two men opened the victim’s car doors and forced him out of it. One of the carjackers struck the victim before getting inside the vehicle with his accomplice.

The carjackers drove off south on Gratiot then right on Linhurst.

The first carjacker is described as Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was dressed in all black with a ski mask. Police say the second carjacker was Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and also had on a ski mask.

Victim approached with knife and gun

The second carjacking happened Saturday at 3 p.m. after the victim, a 28-year-old man, driving a Toyota Corolla was stopped at a yield sign along Petoskey and Buena Vista.

While at the stop sign he was approached by two men armed with a knife and gun. The two carjackers made their way inside the vehicle and ordered the victim to drive to the 14500 block of Robson in Detroit.

Police say the two kicked the victim out of the vehicle once they made it to the area.

Officials describe the first carjacker as Black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

The second carjacker is described as Black with a medium build and had on a trench coat with black pants. He was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555.

