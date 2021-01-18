Police seek suspected gunman in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown district

Police are looking for a suspected gunman in a Jan. 15, 2021 shooting in Midtown Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting in Detroit’s Midtown district.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Friday in a building near the intersection of Willis Street and 2nd Avenue. Police said a 29-year-old man was inside when an unknown person entered, shot the victim multiple times and fled. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspected gunman entering and driving off in a champagne-color Lincoln MKZ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

