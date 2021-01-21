Nightside Report Jan. 20, 2021: Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick released from prison, State health officials give update on how Michigan is doing against COVID-19

US releases former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from prison

DETROIT – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for corruption crimes, was released from federal prison Wednesday after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, a Bureau of Prisons spokesman told The Associated Press.

The announcement came in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term that benefited more than 140 people, including rappers, former members of Congress and other Trump allies.

The White House said prominent members of the Detroit community had supported the 50-year-old Democrat’s commutation and noted: “During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Will there be more snow this weekend?

Temperatures are on a mini-swing while snow chances take a break. There are even more questions about the snow at the end of the weekend.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

How is Michigan doing in the fight against COVID-19?

The Director of the Department of Epidemiology for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided an update on the big picture of how Michigan is doing in the fight against COVID-19. Overall, it’s a story of improvement. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has a summary of the report. As many people look to the possibility of restaurants reopening to indoor dining on Feb. 1, the trends in the numbers are of great interest.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 --