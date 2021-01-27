Nightside Report Jan. 26, 2021: Kwame Kilpatrick’s release brings back painful memories for former Detroit assistant chief, Pizza delivery driver says he was robbed, beaten in Lincoln Park

Kwame Kilpatrick’s release brings back painful memories for former Detroit assistant chief

DETROIT – When Kwame Kilpatrick had his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump bad memories started emerging for Steve Dolunt, a retired Detroit police assistant chief.

On Tuesday, Dolunt shared the painful period in his life and career during Kilpatrick’s tenure as Detroit mayor.

“They went through hell worrying about me and I didn’t realize it at the time how they were worried about me,” he said.

Metro Detroit weather: Looking ahead to more snowfall as this winter storm wraps up

As our early week snow wraps up, colder temperatures are staring us down, and we can already see our next snowmaker on the horizon.

NOTE: A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan parents set to file lawsuit demanding restart of high school sports

A group of high school parents is preparing to sue the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, demanding indoor sports be reinstated by next week. The health department has not indicated it’s interested in reinstating indoor sports. The health department Is looking at Feb. 21 to reopen sports.

Wide COVID vaccine availability still months away for Washtenaw County residents, health official says

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration plans on purchasing 200 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But many people do not want to wait a long period before getting the vaccine. Some health officials in Washtenaw County are looking at a timeline of months and not weeks.

