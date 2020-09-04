Detroit police need help in identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident on the city’s west side.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 27000 block of Fenkell Avenue. A 50-year-old man was struck by a light-colored SUV that was traveling east on Fenkell.

The vehicle is described to have a ladder rack and ladders on the roof.

Anyone with information or has seen the vehicle is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.

View surveillance video of the vehicle above