Drivers exchange gunfire in Detroit road rage shooting, 1 critically injured

Children, woman inside one of vehicles involved in road rage incident

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A man was critically injured during a road rage shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side at around 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Seven Mile and Santa Barbara after two drivers started shooting at each other and one was struck.

A woman and children were inside one of the vehicles involved. None of them were hurt.

The shooter was inside of a dark colored Impala that drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

