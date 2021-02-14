Morning Briefing Feb. 14, 2021: Tenants jump from balconies to escape massive Mount Clemens apartment complex fire, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial, Biden to visit Michigan Pfizer COVID vaccine plant

Some tenants at the River North Village Apartments in Mount Clemens jumped from their balconies to escape a massive fire with heavy smoke and flames that crews worked for hours to put out overnight Sunday, a witness told Local 4 News.

Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that spared him the first-ever conviction of a current or former U.S. president but exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo on Thursday, Feb. 18. A recent statement from the White House noted Biden will meet with Pfizer workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

It will be colder than average with some sun and a few flurries today. Up to five inches of snow is possible by Tuesday afternoon.

Ad

Read even more: Tracking 3 snow systems in next 7 days

Love is in the air, isn’t it?

Oh, wait -- that’s just my space heater. No, wait! It’s Valentine’s Day. That’s it! It’s coming up -- and to celebrate, we wanted to share some amazing love stories from local couples.

Read here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 574,224 as of Saturday, including 15,150 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 852 new cases and 88 additional deaths -- which includes 84 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

Ad

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 517,991 recoveries from the virus.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 939 on Saturday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 44 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 41,100 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since October.

Ad

New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Feb. 14, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: