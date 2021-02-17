Detroit officers help seniors shovel snow after winter storm

DETROIT – Detroit city contractors are working to achieve a 24 hour goal, meaning they will have until 6 a.m. to get all residential streets cleared, so that drivers can have an easier time getting around.

It is easy to forget about the people who can’t even get to the roads at all. What about the seniors who are seemingly trapped inside because of all the accumulation?

Sharon Pannel ,70, is one of the many seniors in Detroit not able to shovel snow from her own driveway.

She asked, “I thought, oh God. Who is going to shovel my snow?”

That is where the Detroit Police Department came into the picture. Officers from the second precinct stepped up and took care of the problem, handling the shoveling for the elderly woman and other seniors in need.

“Supporting our citizens, our senior citizens especially. We want to make sure they’re safe. To come out here and shovel the snow and we get a run out here. You know they are passed out or had a heart attack or something. We try to take that off of them,” said officer, Errol Franklin.

Franklin says the force is willing to do this for anyone who needs help as long as they are unable do the work on their own.

The only one happier than Pannel is her dog honey who can finally take care of his business outside.

So far DPD has had to help dig about half a dozen driveways. But once again the city is still working hard to get those streets cleared. They’re asking residents to be patient as they have 1884 miles of residential roads to clear.

More additional snow is possible this week after Tuesday night’s heavy snowfall.