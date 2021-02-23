Morning Briefing Feb. 23, 2021: 3 dead after shooting on I-96 in Detroit -- what we know

Witnesses reported two vehicles exchanging gunfire while speeding down I-96 about 10 p.m. Monday.

Three people involved in the shooting and crash were killed Monday night.

One of them was struck by another vehicle on I-96 while trying to flee the scene of the crash on foot.

The freeway was shut down in both directions for several hours overnight.

Community members are coming to together in Walled Lake to help restore this historic house.

The science is settled on one aspect of climate change: humans have changed the composition of our planet’s atmosphere, and those changes have initiated an unusual warming of Earth’s climate. How that warming affects the actual weather you and I experience is becoming apparent, although finer details obviously are yet to be determined. But is global warming changing our winters? The answer is rather intriguing!

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 581,403 as of Monday, including 15,362 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a two-day total of 1,484 new cases and three additional deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 579,919 confirmed cases, including 15,359 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths have slowed. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Monday. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 814 on Saturday -- near the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 37 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,300 on Saturday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 529,000 have recovered in Michigan.

