Hundreds mourn death of Metro Detroit star student basketball player

DETROIT – Hundreds gathered in the parking lot of HYPE Athletics to pay their respects Sunday night to a start high school basketball player who taken way too soon.

“In coaching of 31 years, I’ve never ever would have imagined having to deal with anything like this with one of my players,” said HYPE Athletics Girls Director, Doc Cornell.

18-year-old Carlesa Taylor was killed alongside another 17-year-old when someone started to fire shots into the car they were traveling in down Schoolcraft Road Friday night. Another 17-year-old was also shot, but is still in critical condition.

Police are now looking for whoever was behind the wheel of a gray or black Dodge Durango as the ones responsible.

Just before she was killed -- Carlesa scored 27 points on the court.

“She had just had a game that day at 4:30,” Coach Cornell said. “And to hear this right after a game is devastating.”

“For this to happen, it’s a hurtful situation for our family now. It’s like losing a kid, losing a relative or losing a sibling,” said, Ecorse Girl’s Basketball Coach, Raul Jenkins.

Family, friends and teammates who honored this young girl Sunday night with a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Some of them could barely make it through the service without breaking into tears.

“It was never a time when Carlesa was putting us down or not motivating to do better and be better. That’s where we are today,” cried Carlesa’s teammate, Lyric Powell.

Carlesa played basketball for Ecorse High School and Henry Ford Academy but coaches from all throughout her athletic career always keep in touch.

“Just looking at her growth from 13-14 to now at the age of 17, how she matured on and off the court is just tremendous,” said Coach Cornell.

It’s very certain that she’ll be missed.

“She was an A-B student. She just did everything right. It’s real tragic but out of this tragedy, we -- as a team -- will grow and each one of us will be stronger,” Coach Jenkins concluded. “We’re going to live our legacy through Carlesa.”

Carlesa had several college scouts that were pursuing her. Shortly before she was killed, she visited Adrian College.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

