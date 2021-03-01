Suspected barricaded gunman who was shot by police dies at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak

A barricaded situation in Royal Oak ended Feb. 27, 2021 after the suspected gunman was fatally shot by police. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The suspect in Saturday’s barricaded gunman incident in Royal Oak was pronounced dead Sunday morning by a physician at William Beaumont Hospital, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Authorities identified the man as Jason Raymond Sugg.

Sugg was shot by police Saturday night after a several-hour standoff in Royal Oak.

According to authorities, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute between a father and his adult son at a home in the 2700 block of Oliver Road at about 2 p.m. Police said the son was intoxicated and assaulted his father, who called 911.

Neighbors said the man was ex-military and was believed to be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder when he assaulted his father.

According to authorities, the suspected gunman emerged from the house at about 8:30 p.m., pointed a rifle at law enforcement officers and a member of the SWAT team shot him.

Police said deputies and the Royal Oak Fire Department administered aid to the man and he was rushed to the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Police said Sugg was declared dead at 6:15 a.m. Sunday after he had undergone surgery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

