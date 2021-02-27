Royal Oak residents urged to shelter in place in neighborhood near 13 Mile due to barricaded gunman situation

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police in Royal Oak are asking residents to shelter in place due to an active police situation Saturday on Oliver Road, between Glenwood Road and Glenview Avenue.

Police said shots have been fired from the house, but the active situation is contained.

Residents near the area on Galpin and Glenview avenues and Oliver and Glenwood roads are urged to shelter in place, stay away from windows and take cover in a basement if possible.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

More: Oakland County News