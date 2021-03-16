More than 35,000 people registered for COVID vaccine at Ford Field in first day

DETROIT – Within 24 hours after opening registration, Meijer has registered more than 35,000 people for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Ford Field.

The retailer opened its online registration at about 4 p.m. Monday and have registered about 2,000 people per hour Tuesday.

Officials with the store said that they have registered more than 1.7 million people for vaccination across the Midwest.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our quick response, but the work isn’t done,” said Meijer CEO Rick Keyes. “We’re excited to bring that technology -- and our expert teams -- to Ford Field to support the State of Michigan and FEMA in this critical endeavor.”

Those wishing to register can text EndCovid to 75049 and select Ford Field as the location.

Meijer said the store chain plans to focus on sending invitations to individuals based on the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to vaccinate those most vulnerable in Detroit, as well as in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties.

People can also register by visiting clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021 or calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).Meijer will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field, provide onsite pharmacists for clinical review, and vaccine security and stability,deploy IT development teams and infrastructure, coordinate data submission to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and preserve the patient’s immunization record.The retailer’s goal is to register, schedule and submit the data for 5,000 vaccinations per day

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.