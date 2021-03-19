Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in 2019 shooting death of Roseville man

Lawrence Faller died March 18, 2019 after being found shot in a parking lot in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Lawrence Faller.

Faller was shot and killed on March 18, 2019, in Roseville.

The incident happened at about 1:42 a.m. in a parking lot behind an apartment building in the 17000 block of E. 11 Mile Road near Groveland Street.

Officials said Faller was found about 25 feet from his bike. He called 911 to report that he had been shot and was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries a few hours later.

It is believed that he was in the parking lot to meet an unknown person, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

