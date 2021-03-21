Police seek 4 in connection with violent carjacking on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for public assistance in identifying four people wanted in connection with a March 3 assault and carjacking on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said the 47-year-old victim allowed a woman to enter his 2010 Ford Focus and after a conversation, she exits the vehicle and walks over to a silver Honda Accord. As the victim followed her two men exit the Honda, assault the man and take his car keys.

Police said the woman entered the Honda and one of the suspects enters for Ford and both vehicles fled the scene.

Photos of the four suspects can be seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

