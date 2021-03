DETROIT – Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman named Zoraida Fleming who went missing Tuesday at midnight in the 13900 block of Mark Twain Street in Detroit.

No one has seen or heard from her since she left the area.

She was last seen wearing a tan coat, black shoes and might be carrying a backpack.

Fleming has dementia, according to family members.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to call police at 313-596-5240.

