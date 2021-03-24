Detroit man charged with murder in MotorCity Casino parking garage shooting

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Clinton Township man who was arguing with his girlfriend in the parking garage of the MotorCity Casino, officials said.

Nicholas White, 27, of Detroit, is facing first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in connection with the death of Kermit McCants, 25, of Clinton Township.

Detroit police officers said they were called at 1:48 a.m. Sunday (March 21) to the second level of the MotorCity Casino parking structure. When they arrived, they found McCants suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Ad

According to investigators, McCants and his 25-year-old girlfriend had been arguing in the parking structure when White intervened. A verbal argument between McCants and White escalated, and White pulled out a gun and shot McCants, police said.

Medical officials took McCants to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

White is accused of fleeing the shooting scene in his car, police said. He was arrested Monday (March 22), according to Detroit officials.

White is expected to be arraigned Wednesday (March 24) at 36th District Court.