Video: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads police on chase in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police arrested a man driving a stolen vehicle after he led officers on a chase in Farmington Hills.

Officers were monitoring the parking lot outside of a hookah lounge in the area of 12 Mile and Orchard Lake roads where there had been trouble. They spotted a Dodge Durango that was reported stolen from Detroit.

Dashcam video shows officers trying to stop the driver with their vehicles. After major impact, the suspect got out of the SUV and took off.

Body cam footage shows officers chasing the man, even jumping over a fence. They were able to catch the suspect after tasing him.

Police believed the suspect was armed and retraced their steps the next day.

“The next morning, during daylight, Investigators recovered a fully loaded handgun from the area believed to be involved in the incident,” said Police Chief Jeff King.

Watch the full report in the video above.

