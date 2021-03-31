Detroit expands COVID vaccination capacity at TCF Center

Yvonne Gibbs, 72, receives Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 27, 2021, at the TCF Center in Detroit. COVID-19 hit Detroit hard. But fast action by city leaders early in the pandemic may have slowed the rampant advance of the virus among Detroit's largely Black population. Detroit recorded 431 confirmed COVID cases on March 30, 2020, and another 387 two days later, according to the city's Health Department. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is adding vaccine capacity at the TCF Center as it has received an influx of appointments as a result of eligibility expansion.

On Monday, the city announced that all Detroit residents are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That means any Detroit resident can call to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the TCF Center.

The TCF Center will start offering an indoor walk-up option to expand daily vaccination capacity from 5,000 doses per day to 8,000 per day starting next week. City employees can bring family members to get vaccinated at the TCF Center on April 10.

Those receiving their first dose will be able to receive it in their car through the drive-up site or by parking on the TCF rooftop deck and getting vaccinated inside the TCF Center.

We want to provide the experience that makes each person most comfortable. If you choose the drive up for your first dose, that’s where you’ll go for your second dose. The same applies if you choose the indoor location. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

How to get an appointment

Vaccinations must be scheduled by calling 313-230-0505.

You qualify if you’re a Detroit resident who is 16 years old or older or you are working a job site in Detroit.

Instructions for indoor option

Those who select the indoor option will receive their first dose inside the TCF Center.

Park on the rooftop garage, entering off of Congress west of Washington off of Congress Street. The gate will be open and there is no payment or parking validation necessary.

Follow the signs to the indoor vaccination site. Stairs and elevators are available.

Check in. Once you check in, enter the ballroom and fill out your consent form.

Get your shot. Once you receive your vaccination, you’ll remain for a 15-minute observation period before you can leave.

What to know about City Employee Family Day

City employees planning to get vaccinated can bring their immediate family with them to be vaccinated too.

The two requirements for a family member is that they are a family member of the city employee and are are-eligible.

We are getting closer to the day when city government will return to mostly normal operations and staffing. So it makes sense that we are not just protecting our employees against Covid, but protecting their households. Whether you’re a city budget analyst in city hall, a police officer on patrol or a sanitation worker, you can call today to schedule an appointment for yourself and any age-eligible member of your household to all come down to TCF together on April 10th and get vaccinated as a family. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

It’s available to any of the city’s 9,000 employees and those who work for affiliated city agencies.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon. Employees can call 313-230-0505 and let the operator know they are calling to schedule an appointment for City Employee Family Vaccination Day.

